Long-Time Owner Of Tulsa's Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson Remembered
TULSA, Oklahoma - Motorcycle riders will celebrate the life of the longtime owner of Tulsa's Myers-Duren Harley-Davidson who passed away over the weekend.
Anyone who stopped in at Myers-Duren probably knew the owner Reba McClanahan. Thursday the dealership is closed so her employees and customers can pay their respects.
Reba bought the Harley shop 42 years ago.
At 79 years old she still helped run the business, alongside her sons, until she passed away unexpectedly on Saturday.
She started out as a teacher in western Oklahoma back in the 60s.
Reba started riding a motorcycle due to a gas crisis at the time.
She loved riding so much that she decided to buy the then-named Myers Harley Davidson Dealership in 1977.
She added her last name at the time to the business and grew one of the most successful Harley dealerships in the country; it's ranked in the top 20.
Her funeral is at 10 a.m. Thursday morning at the Boston Avenue United Methodist Church.
After the service, a motorcycle procession will lead the way to Memorial Park Cemetery.
Her family says the number one thing folks should know about Reba is she loved her customers.