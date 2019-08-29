Syrian Civil War Escalates After Airstrike
Syrian government war planes attacked close to a Turkish military post on Wednesday-- a move that could draw Turkey further into conflict.
More than three million people live in the Idlib Province and after eight years of civil war, many have nowhere left to go.
The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, released a video showing the rescue of people trapped under a building in Idlib-- after it was targeted by an airstrike Wednesday.
The White Helmets say 12 people were killed and 34 others were hurt when 12 missiles were launched into that residential area in Maaret Al Numan. It's one of the main towns in Idlib along the highway that links Damascus with Aleppo.
The town was abandoned by tens of thousands of people after airstrikes targeted a busy market last month that killed 50 people.
A government offensive, which started back in April, has killed more than 2,000 people and displaced half a million. Now, many are fleeing further north toward the border with Turkey.