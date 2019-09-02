OSBI Identifies Suspect In Sand Springs Officer-Involved Shooting
SAND SPRINGS, Oklahoma - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation released the name of a suspect who Sand Springs Police shot and killed after a chase.
The reason Sunday night’s chase began has not been released. Investigators have not said where the chase started, either. Investigators said 49-year-old Robert Desjarlais Jr. died at the scene.
The shooting happened southwest of Prattville, near 145th West Avenue and 61st Street South. Sand Springs Police said an officer was chasing Desjarlais Jr. and at the end of the pursuit, an officer shot him.
That officer went to the hospital but has been released and is now on administrative leave. Once the investigation is done, a report will be sent to the District Attorney's office to determine if the shooting was justified.