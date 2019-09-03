Tulsa Ranks 15th Highest In Suicides Among All U.S. Cities
TULSA, Oklahoma - Suicide is the tenth leading cause of death in this country, claiming more than 47,000 lives in 2017.
According to The National Institute of Mental Health, twice as many people took their own lives than were victims of homicides.
If those statistics aren't startling enough, listen to this - suicide is the second leading cause of death for people between the ages of 10 and 34, with unintentional injuries as the first.
In our ongoing effort to shed light on mental illness here in Oklahoma, we talk to Dr. Stevan Lahr from Family and Children's Services. Tulsa ranks 15th highest in suicides among all U.S. cities.
If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out for help. Call the National Suicide Prevention Line at 1-800-273-8255.
Watch the video to hear from Dr. Lahr.