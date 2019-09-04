Summer Heat Continues For Green Country
Labor Day has come and gone, but the summer heat is not vacating Green Country anytime soon!
A very weak frontal boundary approaches northeast Oklahoma today, but it’ll have little to no impact on our Wednesday temperatures. We’re looking at another day of sunshine, highs in the 90s, and heat indices at or above 100 in many spots with no real cooling breeze.
What’s left of that boundary washes out early Thursday, and the heat will continue to crank up. Highs will climb further into the mid 90s on Thursday with heat indices again above 100. And Friday appears to be hotter still, with highs in the upper 90s and triple digit heat indices.
If you’re looking for some significant relief, well unfortunately… we’ll have to keep looking! The steady heat continues through the upcoming weekend, with just a slight chance of showers on Sunday, mainly near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. And it appears we’ll stay hot into at least the first half of next week as well. Fall will be here eventually… but not yet!
