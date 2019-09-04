

If you’re looking for some significant relief, well unfortunately… we’ll have to keep looking! The steady heat continues through the upcoming weekend, with just a slight chance of showers on Sunday, mainly near the Oklahoma-Kansas state line. And it appears we’ll stay hot into at least the first half of next week as well. Fall will be here eventually… but not yet!



