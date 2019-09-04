News
Dashcam Shows Driver Slide Straight Into Stringtown Firefighters
STRINGTOWN, Oklahoma - State troopers are reminding drivers to slow down, especially when roads are wet and you see flashing lights.
OHP released a dashcam video from the Stringtown Police Department showing an accident involving two firefighters.
The driver of an SUV was pulling a U-Haul trailer and lost control which caused him to slam into the firefighters. They two men are expected to be okay, but OHP hopes this will serve as an example of why caution should be used during rainy conditions.