

An Ozone Alert is effect for the Tulsa metro due to the combination of sunny skies, hot temperatures, and very little air movement with light winds. Air quality could become poor by the afternoon and early evening hours. Try to avoid fueling up the car during the day to help reduce emissions and hold off on using the lawnmower or gas-powered lawn equipment today.



The heat continues to build on Friday as an upper-level ridge overhead strengthens. Highs will soar into the upper 90s Friday afternoon, and again it’ll be stuffy with a lack of any cooling breeze. Air quality could again be an issue Friday afternoon and early evening around the Tulsa metro.