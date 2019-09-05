Ozone Alert Thursday For Green Country
The late summer heat continues for our Thursday, and another stuffy day could lead to some air quality issues for eastern Oklahoma.
Expect more of the same with plenty of sunshine, hot conditions, and very light winds. We’ll see highs back into the 90s, with heat index values at or above 100.
An Ozone Alert is effect for the Tulsa metro due to the combination of sunny skies, hot temperatures, and very little air movement with light winds. Air quality could become poor by the afternoon and early evening hours. Try to avoid fueling up the car during the day to help reduce emissions and hold off on using the lawnmower or gas-powered lawn equipment today.
The heat continues to build on Friday as an upper-level ridge overhead strengthens. Highs will soar into the upper 90s Friday afternoon, and again it’ll be stuffy with a lack of any cooling breeze. Air quality could again be an issue Friday afternoon and early evening around the Tulsa metro.
A very weak boundary will drop into northeast Oklahoma early Saturday morning, but unfortunately it won’t help our temperatures very much. We’ll still rebound easily back into the mid 90s on Saturday and again on Sunday, with rain chances likely staying to our north in Kansas on Sunday.
The heat is going to stick with us into next week too, with highs still in the 90s holding firm into the second week of September. Stay cool out there! Fall is going to take its time getting here!