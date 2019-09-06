Hurricane Dorian Weakens As It Moves Up the Coast
Friday morning, Hurricane Dorian is just off the east coast as a Category 1 storm.
The hurricane hit the Carolinas leaving major flooding, outages, and even tornadoes. In the Bahamas, officials say the death toll is now at 30 and expected to rise.
Hurricane Dorian weakened slightly early Friday morning to a category 1 storm with wind gusts near 90 miles per hour.
The hurricane is now slamming North Carolina's coast with wind and rain. And despite warnings from officials to evacuate, some people have chosen to ride it out.
On Thursday, more than one dozen tornadoes touched down as Dorian sat off the coast of the Carolinas.
One tornado started as a water spout but came ashore and tore through an RV park in North Carolina.
Friday morning, people in The Bahamas are desperate to get out. Many are waiting at the airport and hoping for a seat on a plane.
At the same time, relief organizations from around the world are trying to get in.
Officials in Virginia have now ordered coastal evacuations. And hurricane watches have been issued as far north as Canada for this weekend.