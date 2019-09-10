The Bahamas Continue Search For Survivors After Hurricane Dorian
Tuesday morning, people in The Bahamas are still trying to pick up the pieces in the aftermath of hurricane Dorian.
Bahamian Police say the official death toll is 50, but it is expected to grow as more of the missing are found and identified.
Thousands of people in the Bahamas are desperate to leave even if it means leaving home and everything familiar.
Bahamian officials say the total number of people missing may be unknown for weeks.
Right now, teams are working through a flattened landscape searching remote areas that have not been reached since Dorian hit a week ago.
The United Nations says Dorian left more than 70,000 people homeless.
News On 6 spoke with Langston University Graduate Shawn Simms who rode out the hurricane when it struck the islands. The storm destroyed his home and many others in his neighborhood. He says the islands are devastated from the storm, and the death toll is higher than the official number.
"There are bodies that are still unfound, but you can smell them because the scent before I left was already in the air" Simms said.
Simms says he and his family are planning to move to another island for the next few years while everyone rebuilds.