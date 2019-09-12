News
Tulsa Police: Man Carjacked, Lured With Smartphone App
Thursday, September 12th 2019, 5:27 AM CDT
Updated:
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a man was robbed and carjacked after being lured to meet up with people through a smartphone app.
Officers say the victim was meeting up with some people and then a man and a woman forced the victim into the passenger seat of the car and then they drove around before the victim was left near 25th Street and Memorial.
Police say the suspects then took off with the car that the victim had been driving.
Police say the car is a black newer model Toyota Camry.
The victim is expected to be OK.
This is a developing story...