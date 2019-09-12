Texas To Host 3rd Democratic Debate Thursday Night
Texas hosts the third Democratic debate Thursday night that marks the first time all candidates are on the stage at the same time.
Ten Democratic candidates will square off Thursday night at Texas Southern University in Houston. It's the first debate on only one night.
TSU is a historically black university. And Michel Adams, chair of the Political Science Department, says that will help shape Thursday's debate.
"You have to talk about social justice, you have to talk about criminal justice reform. These are things that really resonate and impact on this community" said Adams.
Another topic that's expected to take center stage is gun violence after more than two dozen people were killed in two mass shootings in Texas this summer.
For the first time, former Vice President, and front runner, Joe Biden will take the stage with Senator Elizabeth Warren who's gaining ground in the polls.
"I see this as a chance to talk about why I'm in the race. And I assume that's what all the other democrats are going to do, too." said Warren.
Texas has not voted for a democrat since 1976.