Hard Rock Chef Rebecca Foy is making a Cast Iron Skillet Blackberry Cobbler. 

Prep Time: 30 minutes

Cooking Time: 10 minutes

6 servings

Blackberry Compote

Ingredients:

  • 2 pounds Blackberries, fresh, whole
  • 2 pounds sugar, granulated
  • 8 cups water
  • 1 1/2 cup cornstarch
  • 1/2 cup blackberry syrup
  • 1 cup water

Instructions:

  1. Place blackberries, water and sugar into a large stock pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.
  2. Once mixture comes to a boil mix cornstarch, COLD water and blackberry/blood-orange syrup together in a medium size metal mixing bowl, making sure all of the cornstarch is dissolved.
  3. Add the cornstarch slurry to the boiling berry mixture while stirring with a large wire whisk.
  4. Bring mixture back to a boil over medium-high heat then turn off heat. Allow to sit and cool on stove for 15 minutes if possible.
  5. Refrigerate until needed.

 

Crust

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups- Flour, All Purpose
  • 2 cups- Sugar, Granulated
  • 2 cups- Milk, 2%
  • 2 tsp- Baking Powder
  • 1 tsp- Baking Soda
  • 1 tsp- Salt, Kosher
  • ½ cup- Butter, Unsalted- Whole, Melted

Instructions:

  1. Place butter in a small pan and melt over low heat, do not over heat. In a medium size metal mixture bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and kosher salt.
  2. Make a hole in the center of the flour (like a volcano), pour the milk into the center and then pour the butter into the milk. 
  3. Gently stir together with a wire whisk, making sure not to over mix the batter.
  4. Measure 4 oz of compote into a greased 5" cast iron skillet and spread out across the bottom.
  5. Layer the top with 1 cup of top crust batter on top of the compote. Scatter fresh blackberries across top of batter.  Place full skillets onto a sheet pan and bake in convection oven at 350°F, low fan for 10 minutes then rotate the pan.
  6. Sprinkle coarse sugar over the top of the cobbler and bake for another 5 minutes.  Serve with vanilla ice cream.