Cast Iron Skillet Blackberry Cobbler
Hard Rock Chef Rebecca Foy is making a Cast Iron Skillet Blackberry Cobbler.
Prep Time: 30 minutes
Cooking Time: 10 minutes
6 servings
Blackberry Compote
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds Blackberries, fresh, whole
- 2 pounds sugar, granulated
- 8 cups water
- 1 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1/2 cup blackberry syrup
- 1 cup water
Instructions:
- Place blackberries, water and sugar into a large stock pot and bring to a boil over medium-high heat, stirring occasionally.
- Once mixture comes to a boil mix cornstarch, COLD water and blackberry/blood-orange syrup together in a medium size metal mixing bowl, making sure all of the cornstarch is dissolved.
- Add the cornstarch slurry to the boiling berry mixture while stirring with a large wire whisk.
- Bring mixture back to a boil over medium-high heat then turn off heat. Allow to sit and cool on stove for 15 minutes if possible.
- Refrigerate until needed.
Crust
Ingredients:
- 2 cups- Flour, All Purpose
- 2 cups- Sugar, Granulated
- 2 cups- Milk, 2%
- 2 tsp- Baking Powder
- 1 tsp- Baking Soda
- 1 tsp- Salt, Kosher
- ½ cup- Butter, Unsalted- Whole, Melted
Instructions:
- Place butter in a small pan and melt over low heat, do not over heat. In a medium size metal mixture bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and kosher salt.
- Make a hole in the center of the flour (like a volcano), pour the milk into the center and then pour the butter into the milk.
- Gently stir together with a wire whisk, making sure not to over mix the batter.
- Measure 4 oz of compote into a greased 5" cast iron skillet and spread out across the bottom.
- Layer the top with 1 cup of top crust batter on top of the compote. Scatter fresh blackberries across top of batter. Place full skillets onto a sheet pan and bake in convection oven at 350°F, low fan for 10 minutes then rotate the pan.
- Sprinkle coarse sugar over the top of the cobbler and bake for another 5 minutes. Serve with vanilla ice cream.