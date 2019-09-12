Petition To Bring Permitless Carry To Vote Falls Short Of Its Signature Goal
The petition to bring permitless carry to a vote in 2020 in Oklahoma fell short of its signature goal, according an official count by the secretary of state's office.
The secretary of state's office counted 37,057 signatures in support of Referendum Petition 26, State Question 803.
The petition needed 59,320 signatures to allow voters to decide whether to allow Oklahomans to carry firearms without a license and without the current training that goes with it in the 2020 election.
The backers of the petition were Rep. Jason Lowe, D-Oklahoma City, and Moms Demand Action.
Since there weren't enough signatures, the attorney general's office asked the state Supreme Court to dismiss a challenge filed against the petitioners by the Oklahoma Second Amendment Association.
Permitless carry is expected to go into effect November 1.
Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.