Department Of Public Safety Preparing To Roll Out Digital Licenses
TULSA, Oklahoma - Oklahoma could be about a month away from having digital drivers licenses.
The easiest option for those in the Tulsa area is to sign up online. But if you make the drive to OKC this week for the Oklahoma State Fair, you can also sign up there.
Right now, about 2,000 people are part of the state's digital ID testing.
It's all through an app on your phone; it uses facial recognition to secure your ID and provides a 3D moving picture of your face when using the app.
This form of identification is supposed to be safer and allows you to select different forms of your license that don't show all your information -- like your address if you're just trying to buy a drink.
So far state leaders involved in the beta testing say things have gone well.
"The feedback has been phenomenal across the board from both interactions from law enforcement, bars, TSA; I've been a user since May" said David Ostrowe, Oklahoma Secretary of Digital Transformation and Administration.
The state hopes to roll out the program next month with a target date of October 15th.
If you're interested in signing up online, you can do so here.