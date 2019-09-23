Vandals Damage Holdenville Public Schools Concession Stand
HOLDENVILLE, Oklahoma -
Holdenville parents, teachers and administrators spent the weekend cleaning up a mess at the football field. Vandals broke into a concession stand, causing thousands in damage.
Holdenville Superintendent Randy Davenport says he found out about the break-in early Sunday morning. The police department says several juveniles were seen running from the scene.
Officers are trying to find out who they are with some surveillance video shot by nearby cameras.
Superintendent Davenport says when he got to the field, there were items scattered everywhere, and a lot of appliances were damaged. The school owns the building but the band booster club and other teams work to sell items during game to make extra money for equipment and uniforms.
He says not only does this hurt the school, but it's sad for the teams that work so hard during the season.