Tulsa Transit Changes Routes, First Update In 15 Years
TULSA, Oklahoma - The City of Tulsa rolled out its new bus routes Monday.
Tulsa Transit said it has been 15 years since it's updated its bus system. The planning director said they like to put that into perspective by reminding people the iPhone wasn't even invented yet; so, a lot has changed and it's time for an update.
The city has installed new route signs at its 1,800 bus stops.
Some may have noticed bags over bus stop signs. The city put them there to avoid confusion with old and new route numbers.
Workers will remove the bags on Monday, and the new routes will go into effect.
Tulsa Transit said a study helped the city come up with a way to improve the bus system. The city said the new routes were designed with rider input to improve the experience and reduce travel time.
Tulsa Transit said the new routes will reduce travel time by 24 percent for some riders. The price to ride will not change and from this Monday through Sunday it will free for all riders.
Another big change is that riders won't be able to flag down buses. They'll have to board and get off at designated bus stops.
The changes are designed to save everyone time.
"Last week I went to catch the bus and missed it by that much. It was late. And I missed it by that much and it was hot,” Mildred Gill said while on her bus route.
Riders will not need to come downtown to make a transfer.
With the new routes across the city riders are keeping a close eye on the schedule and where they need to be.
Some old bus stops will no longer be used.
Tulsa Transit says the average person will see their rides go from about an hour - to about 45 minutes.
"Reducing the travel time for our existing users by 25 percent -- that's extraordinary,” Mayor G.T. Bynum said.
Changes to the routes haven't been made in more than a decade.
"Tulsa Transit has been stuck in the past for a long time,” Tulsa Transit General Manager Ted Rieck said.
A booklet with all the bus routes and times is available for 25 cents here at this station, at the memorial midtown station and at some libraries.