Tulsa business leaders say both conventions should bring nearly $12 million to the city over the next three years. Both Tulsa-based Usborne Books and More and cosmetic company "Senegence International" signed the agreements on Tuesday. They'll be two of the first companies to use the newly-renovated space.



The conventions are expected to bring a combined 12,000 people to Tulsa. The companies held smaller conferences elsewhere in the past but they say they're growing so fast and needing to expand. Usborne Books will host its training convention here in October of next year and the company says it wanted to show off the convention center's new facilities and everything else Tulsa has to offer.