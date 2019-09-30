Multiple People Arrested After Tulsa Police Stop Stolen SUV
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have several people in custody after officers found them driving in a stolen SUV overnight Tuesday.
Police say the SUV was stolen sometime Tuesday night. The vehicle had some type of tracking system on it that allowed police to find it around 11:15 p.m.
An officer looking for the stolen vehicle spotted it at West 61st Street and 33rd West Avenue.
Police say they tried to pull the driver over, but they sped off. Not even one block later, the driver went off the road and up a grassy hill.
Police arrested three juveniles who were in the stolen vehicle.
They also arrested an adult male, who had a felony warrant for his arrest. He was walking on a nearby path at the time.
Right now, it's unknown if that man is connected to the stolen SUV.