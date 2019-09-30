News
Broken Arrow City Leaders Kick Off Manufacturer's Month
BROKEN ARROW, Oklahoma - The city of Broken Arrow is highlighting the importance of manufacturing jobs.
The Chamber partnered with Broken Arrow Public Schools and two local companies to kick off Manufacturer's Month, which starts tomorrow. City leaders say a lot of jobs in the industry are available to students right after graduation.
"Manufacturing jobs are the lifeblood of Oklahoma. When you talk about aviation, we have incredible aviation companies, L3, flight safety, I mean we are talking tens of thousands of jobs across the state," said Jennifer Conway of the Broken Arrow Chamber of Commerce
City leaders say Broken Arrow has the third most manufacturers in the state.