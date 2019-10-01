Tulsa City-County Library Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month
TULSA COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Tulsa City-County Library is celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a month-long series of events.
The celebration is organized by the Tulsa City-County Library's Hispanic Resource Center which provides informational and educational material, as well as activities and services for both Spanish-and English-speaking families.
Hispanic Resource Center Coordinator Amairani Perez joined News On 6 to talk about how the library plans to honor the traditions of Hispanic culture. You can read a full list of events below or visit TulsaLibrary.org
“Storytime for Grown-Ups: Hispanic Heritage Month”
Friday, Sept. 13, 12:15-1 p.m., Central Library. Bring a brown-bag lunch, craft or art project, and cozy in with us while listening to local orators delight you with some of their favorite reads. Light refreshments are provided.
“Storytime and Craft/Mola Art Para Niños,”
Tuesday, Sept. 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Central Library, Fifth Street and Denver Avenue. We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a bilingual storytime and an activity. Registration required. / Estamos celebrando el mes de la Herencia Hispana con Cuentos bilingües y un actividad.
“Build A Reader Storytime: Family/Stay and Play - Celebrating Hispanic Heritage,”
Thursday, Sept. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Nathan Hale Library, 6038 E. 23rd St.
“Beyond the Book,”
Thursday, Sept. 19, 2-3 p.m. South Broken Arrow Library, 3600 S. Chestnut. Love talking about books? So do we! Join us to discuss "Next Year in Havana" by Chanel Cleeton. Reserved copies are available at the library. Light refreshments are provided. For adults.
“Kermesse Hispana,”
Saturday, Sept, 21, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., Martin Regional Library, 2601 S. Garnett Road. Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with activities for the whole family. Join us for crafts, music, food, wares from local artisans and bilingual storytimes.
“In the Middle,”
Monday, Sept. 30: 6:30-7:30 p.m. South Broken Arrow Library. Join us as we discuss "Stef Soto, Taco Queen” by Jennifer Torres to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. Enjoy light snacks and a fun activity after the discussion. For ages 9-12
“Hispanic Heritage Month: Seed-to-Cup Coffee,”
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 6-7:30 p.m., Schusterman-Benson Library, 3333 E. 32nd Place. Learn about the rich family history behind Topeca Coffee and how their seed-to-cup process creates a superb product for consumers and a sustainable living for farmers and employees.
“Hispanic Heritage Month: Nifty Nazca Lines,”
Thursday, Oct. 3, 4:30-5:30 p.m. South Broken Arrow Library. Learn about Nazca lines and create your own version. Materials are provided. For ages 5-12.
“Fall Sista' Chat Book Club: Hispanic Heritage Month,”
Saturday, Oct. 5, noon-2 p.m. Suburban Acres Library, 4606 N. Garrison. Read “This Is How You Lose Her” by Junot Diaz and then join us for this lively discussion to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. For adults and teens.
“Build A Reader Storytime: Bilingual,”
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Broken Arrow Library, 300 W. Broadway. Enjoy stories, songs and activities in English and Spanish. / Cuentos, canciones y actividades en inglés y español.
“Creative Truths: A History Book Discussion,”
Saturday, Oct. 12, 9-10 a.m., Herman and Kate Kaiser Library, 5202 S. Hudson, Suite B. Join librarians Mark and Sarah to discuss “All They Will Call You” by Tim Hernandez. The program starts before the library opens, so please enter via the lobby. For adults.
“Celebra el mes de la Herencia Hispana: Muñecas Quitapenas - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Worry Dolls,”
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 3-5 p.m., Martin Regional Library. Durante el descanso de otoño, tendremos actividades varias para celebrar el mes de la Herencia Hispana! / To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we'll have fun activities during the week of fall break.
“Hispanic Heritage Month: Storytime and Craft - Amate Painting Para Niños,”
Tuesday, Oct. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Central Library. We're celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month with a bilingual storytime and an activity. Registration is required. Estamos celebrando el mes de la herencia Hispana con Cuentos bilingües y un actividad.
“Celebra el mes de la Herencia Hispana: Pinta un Alebrije - Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month: Alebrije Painting,”
Friday, Oct. 18, 3-5 p.m. Martin Regional Library. Durante el descanso de otoño, tendremos actividades varias para celebrar el mes de la herencia Hispana! To celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, we'll have fun activities during the week of fall break.
“Hispanic Heritage Month: At the Center of the Page - A Conversation With Author Ingrid Rojas Contreras,”
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2-4 p.m., Martin Regional Library. Ingrid Rojas Contreras’ debut novel “Fruit of the Drunken Tree” was a bestseller and garnered the praise of readers and critics like. Join us for this special conversation and book signing.