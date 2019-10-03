News
Rose Rock Micrcreamery: Best Oklahoma Ice Cream
The Rose Rock Microcreamery in Tulsa’s Boxyard has the best ice cream in Oklahoma.
So says Travel and Leisure Magazine, Food and Wine Magazine and USA Today. Jason Decker opened Rose Rock in February of 2017 and shortly after brought on Chef James Nelson.
Together, they produce small batch super premium ice cream.
It’s that kind of imaginative recipe and the public’s response to it that, no doubt, has led to the recognition.
Future plans include a second Rose Rock location in Tulsa’s Brookside neighborhood sometime before Christmas.