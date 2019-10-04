Saturday there should be a chance for thunderstorms as a stronger cold front approaches northern OK by late afternoon and evening. The question remains as to the number and coverage. A few of the storms may be severe with hail and wind the main issues from 2pm to 8pm. Outdoor planners should remain aware of cloud to ground lightning threats and have plans to shelter if storms approach your areas. Highs Saturday should top out in the lower to mid-80s with falling temps by late Saturday afternoon and evening. This front will stall across southeastern OK Saturday night as another short-wave approaches from the west and possibly even retreat slightly northward early Sunday morning. This will cause some rain or thundershowers to develop on the cool side of the boundary early Sunday morning near the metro southward to I-40. I will continue to keep this probability rather high. Sunday’s temps will start in the lower to mid-50s and end with highs in the lower 60s in the north along with north winds from 10 to 20 mph and warmer readings, into the 70s and even some lower 80s, across the south.