Fall Weather Continues, Rain Chances Return For The Weekend
The front that moved across the area yesterday will be advancing northward later this evening as a quasi-warm front bringing low level moisture back into northeastern OK ahead of our next storm system arriving Saturday. A few spotty showers will be possible today, but the overall odds will appear low for the metro. Our chances for Tulsa will be near 20%. Some hi-res data is picking up a small disturbance near the ArkLaTex this morning that may also help to trigger a few isolated storms across southern OK later this afternoon. This chance also appears low, but I will carry a 20 pop for locations along the I-40 corridor. Highs will rebound into the 70s this afternoon across the north and a few lower 80s again across southeastern OK this afternoon with north winds early morning becoming southerly by later tonight. Wind speeds will be in the 10 to 15 mph range.
Saturday there should be a chance for thunderstorms as a stronger cold front approaches northern OK by late afternoon and evening. The question remains as to the number and coverage. A few of the storms may be severe with hail and wind the main issues from 2pm to 8pm. Outdoor planners should remain aware of cloud to ground lightning threats and have plans to shelter if storms approach your areas. Highs Saturday should top out in the lower to mid-80s with falling temps by late Saturday afternoon and evening. This front will stall across southeastern OK Saturday night as another short-wave approaches from the west and possibly even retreat slightly northward early Sunday morning. This will cause some rain or thundershowers to develop on the cool side of the boundary early Sunday morning near the metro southward to I-40. I will continue to keep this probability rather high. Sunday’s temps will start in the lower to mid-50s and end with highs in the lower 60s in the north along with north winds from 10 to 20 mph and warmer readings, into the 70s and even some lower 80s, across the south.
A surface ridge of high pressure will build into the region early next week with beautiful fall weather, including sunny afternoons and crisp mornings. Lows will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. It appears another strong looking front arrives Thursday into Friday with thunder chances and more cool and pleasant fall weather next weekend.
Thanks for reading the Friday morning weather discussion and blog.
Have a super great day!
Alan Crone