Broken Arrow Man In Jail After Shooting At Burglar
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Broken Arrow man that police say fired shots at a burglar is now in jail.
Police say Travis Williams admitted to shooting at the person who kicked in his door Thursday morning. Williams is a convicted felon and can't legally own a gun. Investigators say Williams collected the shell casings after the shooting and threw them out the window while he was driving.
Williams isn't facing any charges for shooting at the intruder, who hasn't been caught.