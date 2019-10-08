Tulsa Health Department Giving Flu Shots, Training For Public Health Emergencies
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tuesday, the Tulsa Health Department is giving you the chance to get a flu shot while also helping health officials train for public health emergencies.
The Mabee Center clinic is one of more than 20 county-led flu clinics happening all week across the state.
You'll come in, fill out paperwork, go through a short wait, then get your shot from a registered nurse.
The Tulsa Health Department said they'll track how long it takes for patients to get through the process.
Health department officials said this exercise gives them the chance to practice their response in the event of a public health emergency.
"So that could be anything from a biochemical attack, bio-terrorism, or pandemic flu epidemic; those are the types of things that we are well-trained on. We have protocols and plans in place and this out here today gives us an opportunity to really practice those plans" said Leanne Stephens with THD.
The flu shot clinic is from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Mabee Center, and anyone 6-months and older can get a flu shot.