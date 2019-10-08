OKC Thunder To Play Dallas Mavericks In Tulsa Preseason Game
The OKC Thunder will tip off in Tulsa Tuesday night against the Dallas Mavericks.
This marks the Thunder's 11th preseason game in Tulsa. And it's the second time for OKC to face off against Dallas in Tulsa.
The two teams met in Tulsa back in 2015, and the Thunder walked away with an overwhelming 100-88 win.
The game is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the BOK Center. Tickets start at $17 and are still available.
This is OKC's first season without Russell Westbrook, and the first season for Chris Paul to wear a Thunder jersey. But OKC is where Paul started his NBA career -- when the New Orleans Hornets relocated to OKC after Hurricane Katrina.
There's no word on how much, if any, playing time Paul and the other big stars will get in Tuesday's preseason match-up.