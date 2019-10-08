Youth Services of Tulsa Celebrates 50 Years
TULSA, Oklahoma - Youth Services of Tulsa is celebrating 50 years of helping Tulsa area youth and their families.
They are doing that at a big party at Guthrie Green Sunday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. There will be entertainment and fun for the whole family.
One of the programs designed to help young people in it is T-Town Tacos. Youth Services Social Enterprise Coordinators Wesley Rose says the program helps youth develop three basic attributes of a good employee: attendance, attitude and effort….
For people like Pan Dyer who has been in the program about three months, it’s working.
“It’s grown my confidence with myself and my ability to uh work," Dyer said.
T-Town Tacos serves at breakfast and lunch all over town. They cater and deliver too. You can find out more about all their programs here.