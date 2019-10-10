U.S. Marshals Arrest 'Most Wanted' In Creek County
BRISTOW, Oklahoma - U.S. Marshals arrested a fugitive Wednesday night after searching for him for a week and a half.
Marshals say they found the 21 year-old fugitive attempting to hide in his mother's home.
Last week. the U.S. Marshals Northern Oklahoma Violent Crimes Task Force released information about the 21 year-old Joshua Towler, who was wanted out of Creek County for multiple charges including escaping from arrest.
Marshals received tips about Towler's whereabouts from posts to social media about him being in Creek County and that he was armed and wouldn't be taken to jail alive.
Officials said Towler was also wanted out of Concho County, Texas for aggravate assault, assault leaving great bodily harm, burglary, and several other charges.