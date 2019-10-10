Turley Residents Mobilize To Try To Keep Bus Line To Tulsa
TURLEY, Oklahoma - People living in Turley are mobilizing to convince Tulsa Transit to keep service line.
Tulsa Transit plans to get rid of the bus stops on Peoria Ave., north of 54th Street North late next month, when they roll out Peoria Aero. This service has been in place in Turley for 30 years.
People living in town say this effects about 60 people every day, many who are disabled, elderly or children. They say when the route is eliminated, many of them will be cut off from access to proper health care. They say it will also cause people to need to walk along busy Peoria and Highway 11.
The Turley Community Association says this is unacceptable.
Tulsa Transit is working on solutions to offer service to Turley. They're holding a meeting on Monday at 6pm to hear feedback. That'll be at the Tulsa Health Department on 5635 M.L.K Jr. Blvd.