Oklahoma World War II Vet Participates In OU-Texas Game Coin Toss
A World War II veteran is making his way to the Red River Rivalry to be a part of the coin toss.
93-year-old John Cockrum will be flying down to Dallas early tomorrow morning to be a part of the coin toss. The Sapulpa native is representing the state of Oklahoma during the pre-game ceremony.
AT&T is sponsoring the vets program for the coin toss, and another World War 2 vet will represent the state of Texas.
Cockrum enlisted in the military a week before his graduation back in 1943.
He served on a submarine during the war and later went on to become a teacher in Sapulpa.
Cockrum says he has no idea why they chose him for the ceremony but says he's honored to be a part of it.
He will also have dinner with Governor Kevin Stitt, before being a part of the pre-game ceremony on Saturday.
"It's quite an honor I think and I'm pleased I was selected,” said Cockrum. "It's going to be a great weekend. They're supposed to fly us down in a private jet, and give us hotel accommodations and come back after the game probably."
Cockrum says he supports all of the Oklahoma schools.
We asked him if he had a prediction for the game on Saturday, and he told us confidently OU is going to win.