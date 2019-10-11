Tulsa Police Searching for 2 People After Man Shot At Apartment Complex
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say they're looking for two men who shot another man at an apartment complex near 101st and Sheridan.
Police say the shooting happened at the Bellevue Apartments.
They say there was a party going on inside the victim's apartment when two men walked in. One of the men was carrying a semi-automatic handgun, and witnesses say they were trying to rob someone.
One of the two men later shot the resident in the torso.
Police say the victim went to the hospital in serious condition.
Another man was hit in the head but police say he'll be OK.
Officers say it's usually a quiet complex, and the shooting got a lot of residents' attention.
If you know where the shooters are, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS, and you can remain anonymous.