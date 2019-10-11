We’re on the downhill slide of our current stretch of active weather, but obviously, into a much colder regime compared to yesterday before the front. The severe weather threat is gone and the spotty showers that still populate southeastern OK early this morning will rapidly cease. In its wake, the clouds will quickly clear this morning with afternoon sunshine and blustery weather remaining. Temps have dropped into the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning across northern OK with some mid-40s across the south. Wind chills are in the upper 20s and lower 30s for the minimum values for the next few hours. A surface ridge of high pressure will build across northern OK this afternoon and be located slightly south of the area later tonight into Saturday morning. The clear sky and light winds will allow cratering temperatures near the dew point with a freeze watch posted for a large chunk of real estate across the eastern half of the state. If you have tender, sensitive tropical plants, you’ll need to either bring them inside or offer a mode of shelter for a few hours overnight into early Saturday morning as readings will be near freezing or slightly below in the valley locations. Once we get past Saturday morning around 9am, the weather looks great for the next few days, including all the weekend, with sunshine and highs the 60s Saturday and 70s Sunday.