Tulsa Murder Victim In The Wrong Place At The Wrong Time, Police Say
TULSA, Oklahoma - A man shot at a south Tulsa apartment complex has died. Police said it all started Thursday night in a parking lot near 101st and Sheridan.
That's where two men tried to rob another man and hit him over the head with a gun. The robbery victim managed to convince the robbers he had what they wanted in his apartment, according to Tulsa Police Department.
While they were at that man's door, police said the robbers realized the apartment next door was unlocked and people were inside. Police said when the men went inside that apartment, they were confronted by the resident.
They shot him in the chest.
Investigators are calling the city's latest homicide a crime of opportunity. Since the victim didn't know the suspects, he was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.
"Most of our homicides are known suspects - they're known to be in drug activity; they're committing a crime," said Officer Jeanne Pierce, Tulsa Police Department.
"This individual was doing none of that, he was in his own apartment, hanging out with friends, minding his own business."
Police haven't released the man of the murder victim, and they don't have a lot of information about the suspects. If you can help, call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.