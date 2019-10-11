News
Services Set For Owasso Teen Killed In Crash
OWASSO, Oklahoma - Services for an Owasso student killed this week in a traffic collision are scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Owasso.
Shea Gorden Powell, 17, died Wednesday, October 9 after his vehicle collided with a utility track at Highway 20 and 177th East Avenue. The junior Owasso High School student was described as a kind and respectful teen with a memorable smile.
Related Story: Owasso Teen Killed In Car Accident Remembered As Selfless
Counselors have been available for students at the high school.
Visitation is scheduled from 1 to 8 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the church located at 13307 E. 96th St. North.