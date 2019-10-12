News
1 Dead After Deputy-Involved Shooting In Pittsburg County
Saturday, October 12th 2019, 6:31 AM CDT
PITTSBURG COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deputy-involved shooting.
Investigators say one suspect is dead after they were shot by a deputy near Pittsburg Road and Staples Road near the town of Pittsburg. The sheriff's office has not said what started the incident at this time but confirmed that no deputies were hurt.
This is a developing story...