Mitchell Talks: Lawsuit Filed To Prevent Permitless Carry From Becoming Law
Opponents of permitless carry have filed suit in court to prevent it from becoming law Nov. 1. This week on Mitchell Talks the News 9 Sessions, Episode 52, we look into that lawsuit.
This year, state lawmakers passed a bill that would allow Oklahomans to carry firearms, open or concealed, without a permit if they are legally allowed. Opponents are filing suit, arguing the new 'permitless carry' law is unconstitutional because it log-rolls several rules into one bill.
"The existing law does a certain amount of log-rolling though where it talks about where you can carry, where you can’t carry, the ages for carrying, the requirements. So it covers a lot, too. Is the current law unconstitutional," asked News 9's Aaron Brilbeck.
Rep. Jason Lowe (D-Oklahoma City) replied, “Well, if it was challenged in court, there might be an argument that it might be unconstitutional. But in this particular instance, as far as this law, I think is really extreme as far as the log-rolling, as far a the multiple subjects in this particular bill.”
A judge is expected to decide whether to issue an injunction temporarily halting the law Oct. 30.