WATCH: Tulsa Police Video Shows Arrest From Stolen Seafood Chase
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police have released new body camera video showing the moments officers arrest two people after a chase involving some stolen seafood back in September.
Previous Story: 2 Arrested After Stealing Seafood and Chase, Tulsa Police Say
Officers say it all started after Brittany Gant and Cornelius Carter used a teenager to help them steal from a Reasor's near 41st and Yale.
In the video, you can see police searching for Gant who ran from officers after crashing the car into a curb near Yorktown and Apache.
Officers say Carter and the boy both stayed inside the car and were taken into custody. Police say Gant surrendered when she saw the police helicopter.
She pled guilty to multiple charges and received a 4-year suspended sentence.