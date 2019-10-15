News
Officers Give 'All-Clear' After Report Of Possible Gunshots At OSU Library
Tuesday, October 15th 2019, 11:29 AM CDT
Updated:
Officers have cleared Oklahoma State University's Edmon Low library in Stillwater Tuesday after police received reports of "possible gunshots."
A spokesperson for the university told News 9 / News On 6 that two students reported hearing what sounded like gunshots near the library.
Police were searching the building, but the report of gunfire was unfounded, police said.
The sound could have been sounds from construction in the building, police said.
This is a developing story.