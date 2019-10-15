2 On The Run After Mayes County Pursuit, Deputies Say
MAYES COUNTY, Oklahoma - The Mayes County Sheriff's office is asking for help finding two people, Leonard Ray Richardson Jr. and Jimmie Beth Falling.
Mayes County deputies said they tried to stop the driver of a truck Tuesday, Oct. 15. The driver refused to pull over and instead, led deputies on a dangerous pursuit all over Mayes County, a news release states.
MCSO requested help from GRDA, Pryor, Chouteau and Locust Grove Police Departments. They say stop sticks were deployed twice, and the truck finally came to a stop. That's when deputies say the man and woman ran into the woods.
Authorities said say they caught the woman, Jimmie Beth Falling, but while deputies were busy trying to find the man, Falling got a away and escaped back into the woods.
Both Falling and the male suspect, identified as Leonard Ray Richardson, Jr., are on the loose.
If you know where they are, you're asked to call the Mayes County Sheriff's Office at 918-825-3535.