Pair Behind Bars In Haskell County Burglary Investigation
HASKELL COUNTY, Oklahoma -
Two people are behind bars in connection to several burglaries in Haskell County. The sheriff says in the last few weeks, they've had a number of reports of burglaries in one part of the county.
During their investigation, deputies say they identified Fredy McDonald and Alison Prescott as suspects.
Investigators say the two confessed to committing the burglaries to support their drug habits.
Investigators say they found meth on Prescott and she had warrants in McIntosh and Pittsburg Counties as well.