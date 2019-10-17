TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police and firefighters responded to a drive-by shooting in the 4600 block of North Main. Officers were called to the scene around 11:30 Thursday morning.

Officers said the victim, a male in his early teens, got into some kind of fight at a store near 4600 N. Cincinnati. While he was walking to a home in a residential area, someone drive by and shot him.

Police said the shooter got away and is driving a blue or silver Chevy Impala.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a bullet wound to the hand and one to the lower body, police said.

