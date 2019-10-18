At this point, we still think most of the weekend will be good for outdoor activities despite tracking two distinct upper level waves bringing rain and thunder into part of the state. The first wave nears later tonight and exits early Saturday morning. The 2nd and stronger system arrives late Sunday night and exits early Monday morning. Both are fast moving systems. The 2nd has more dynamic energy but the thoughts for any severe storms Sunday night will hinge on the amount of low-level moisture return across eastern OK. At this point, I must continue with mentions for severe storms Sunday evening, more so for southeastern and east-central OK. Our weather today appears very nice with sunshine and highs in the mid-70s. Stronger south winds are likely to develop by midday as the pressure gradient strengthens with 15 to 28 mph winds. Showers will develop tonight west of I-35 around 10pm and advance eastward overnight, impacting part of northeastern OK through the overnight hours. These should be gone before most folks are up and ready for go Saturday morning. A weak surface front will cross the region Saturday morning with north winds for most of the day before the boundary stalls across southern OK and retreats northward Sunday morning. Unless this first system slows, the only impact will be some damp ground early Saturday morning. Highs Saturday afternoon will be near 70 with mostly sunny conditions.