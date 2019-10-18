Burglar Hits Tulsa's Golden Saddle Cafe
TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsa Police say a burglar was caught on camera after breaking into at a restaurant near Admiral and Sheridan.
Police say the owner of the Golden Saddle restaurant got an alarm alert, pulled up their security video, and saw the burglar in the restaurant, then they called police.
When police got there they say the burglar was already gone.
Police say the burglar was able to get a little bit of cash from the office in the building. Officers say the person who broke in was wearing a mask.
Police said the owner was able to give them real time updates of the burglary while it was happening. Having that kind of information helps them in solving crimes, they said.
"They might not be home, they have the cameras. They can say, 'hey, someone is crawling in my window. Hey someone is trying to get in my garage. We've seen time and time again where that is a real good tool for us to use with the community and for us to catch these bad guys," said Officer Danny Bean, Tulsa Police Department.
Officers say there is security video, so officers say they are going to go through that that see if they can identify the burglar.
If you have any information that can help police call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-COPS.