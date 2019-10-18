Gunfight Breaks Out In Mexico After Soldiers Shot At, Find 'El Chapo's' Son
An intense gunfight with heavy weapons and burning vehicles is caught on camera in the capitol of Mexico's Sinaloa state.
The gun fight broke out after security forces located one of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman's sons, who is wanted in the U.S. on drug trafficking charges.
Mexico's security secretary says 30 members of the National Guard and Army were patrolling in the area when they were shot at from a house.
Soldiers eventually went into that house and say that's where they found Ovidio Guzman Lopez.
Officials say shortly after the house was surrounded by a number of heavily armed men, and authorities decided to suspend the operation.
Officials have not said yet if Ovidio was arrested or let go after being located, but a lawyer for El Chapo's family tells the AP that he is "alive and free."