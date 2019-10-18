Bartlesville Tower Center Project Gives Community New Place To Gather
BARTLESVILLE, Oklahoma - Nestled between two symbols of Bartlesville's history construction crews are building a new tower downtown.
Approved by voters last year, the nearly $2 million Tower Center project is turning the heart of Unity Square into a venue for the whole community.
"It's surrounded by two iconic structures in Bartlesville, the Price Tower and Community Center," Terry Lauritsen said. "It really ties in with the central business district and downtown - and to help just unify both sides of town in one spot."
Every detail of the project was meticulously thought out, so it ties together with famed architect Frank Lloyd Wright's design, which put Bartlesville on the map. It also incorporates the historic "66" sign which has stood near the community center for decades.
"Right now they are working primarily on the stage and the two outbuildings that surround the stage. That's going to be one of the focal points of the space," Lauritsen said.
Down the steps from the stage will be a great lawn big enough for hundreds of people to lay out a blanket and stay a while.