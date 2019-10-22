MUSKOGEE, Oklahoma - A semi truck driver has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of felony driving under the influence in a wreck that killed a 29-year-old Muskogee woman and critically injured two other people. Authorities said Robert Dwayne Roberts of Tahlequah was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana when he turned left in front of a car on Highway 62 about four miles east of Fort Gibson.