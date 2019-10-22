Oklahoma Joe’s Honey Smoked Turkey
TULSA, Oklahoma - We welcomed back Joe Davidson of Oklahoma Joe's Barbecue and he showed us how to prepare his Honey Smoke Turkey. It's perfect for fall or even Thanksgiving which is just around the corner.
Ingredients:
1-gallon hot water
1 pound kosher salt
1 pound brown sugar
2 quarts chicken broth
1 pound honey
1 (7-pound) bag of ice
1 (15 to 20-pound) turkey, with giblets, removed
Vegetable oil, for rubbing the turkey
4 ounces of Joe’s Original BBQ Rub
Directions:
Combine the hot water and the salt in a 54-quart cooler. Stir until the salt dissolves. Stir in the vegetable broth, brown sugar, and the honey. Add the ice and stir. Place the turkey in the brine, breast side up, and cover with a cooler lid. Brine overnight, up to 12 hours.
Remove the turkey from the brine and dry thoroughly. Rub the bird thoroughly with the vegetable oil.
Lightly apply the Original BBQ Rub over the outside of the bird.
Then place Turkey on your Oklahoma Joe Smoker at 300 degrees. When the outside of the turkey reaches the outside color you like (Golden Brown) wrap in foil, and continue cooking.
Should take around 5 hrs to reach 160 internal temps, don't go over 160 or the bird will get dry.
Let sit for 1 hour and slice.
If you don't have a smoker you can add 2 tablespoons of liquid smoke to brine and cook the same in your oven.
Serves 12-16