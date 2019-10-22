Trial Begins For Tree Trimmer Accused Of Killing Elderly Tulsa Man
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa tree trimmer is on trial for shooting and killing one of his former customers, 80-year-old Jim Rosenlieb.
Prosecutors said Rosenlieb hired a tree trimming company just weeks before his death, and Ricky Davison was one of the employees who came to his home.
Prosecutors told the jury Jim and his wife, Bettye, gave water and sandwiches to Davison and the other workers, but in June 2018, Davison returned to the home in the early hours of the morning and shot and killed Jim.
Prosecutors said Davison's brother later told police Davison admitted to him that he was the one who did it.
Davison is charged with murder, and first-degree burglary. The jury hasn't heard much from the defense attorney yet, because he's opting to do his opening statements later in the trial.
However, during questioning, Davison's attorney repeatedly asked police if it looked like someone tried to burglarize the Rosenliebs' home, focusing mostly on calling the burglary charge into question.
Police admitted it didn't seem like much inside the home was out of place.
If convicted of murder, Davison faces life without parole.