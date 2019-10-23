I’ll put it bluntly: Thursday will not be a very pleasant day to be outside. Areas of rain and storms will continue to redevelop across eastern Oklahoma Thursday morning into Thursday afternoon behind that cold front, and temperature-wise it’ll be a bit of a shock to the system.



Much of Green Country will likely hold in the 40s throughout the day Thursday, with north winds gusting to 30 miles per hour adding even more of a chill to the air.