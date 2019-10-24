Accused Tulsa Man Blames Father For Elderly Man's Murder
TULSA, Oklahoma - A Tulsa man who is on trial for murder took the stand in his own defense on Thursday, telling the jury his father is the actual killer.
Ricky Davison was on the stand for about an hour, recounting the night leading up to the death of 80-year-old Jim Rosenlieb in June 2018.
Davison said he worked as a tree trimmer at Rosenlieb's house a few weeks before his death, but said the company he was working for never paid him.
He said his dad is the one who asked him if the Rosenliebs had anything of value, and Davison admitted he told his dad Rosenlieb owned expensive cars.
Davison said he and his dad had been drinking when they decided to burglarize the Rosenliebs home, but said they never meant to kill anyone.
He said it was actually his dad who broke into the home, and shot Mr. Rosenlieb. Davison told the jury he never even went inside.
In the days following the crime, he said his dad and other family members set him up and got him arrested.
Prosecutors pointed out this completely contradicts the story Davison told police, and asked him why the jury should believe him now. Davidson said he wasn't under oath when he talked to police, but since he's under oath in the courtroom, now, he's telling the truth.
Davison's dad testified against him earlier in the trial. Prosecutors said he told the jury, his son confessed to him that he murdered Rosenlieb.
The jury is expected to get the case and deliberate on Friday.
Davison faces up to life without parole if convicted.