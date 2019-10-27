Warriors: C Kevon Looney sat out with a neuropathic condition in his right hamstring. ... The Warriors had 12 turnovers in the first half. ... Curry was called for a technical foul in the third quarter after hitting Thunder G Terrance Ferguson in the crotch area. ... D'Angelo Russell was ejected in the third quarter for arguing with an official. He finished with six points on 3 for 10 shooting.